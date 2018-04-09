William Shatner coming to San Antonio for 'Conversation and Q&A'

SAN ANTONIO - There's no question that William Shatner has led an interesting life. His career in movies and television spans more than 50 years. He undoubtedly has many stories to tell.

You'll have a chance to hear some of those stories when Shatner comes to the Tobin Center in June. The event will begin with a screening of the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Following the film, the audience will hear from Shatner and be able to ask questions during a Q&A.

Shatner is probably best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in the "Star Trek" television series as well as on the big screen in seven "Star Trek" movies. But he has had many other memorable roles, including playing the title character in the police drama "T.J. Hooker" in the 1980s and hosting the reality program "Rescue 911." You may remember him as Denny Crane on "The Practice" or even for his memorable stint as the pitchman for the travel website Priceline.

Tickets to see "William Shatner, Live on Stage" go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the Tobin Center or over the phone by calling (210) 223-8624. Ticket prices start at $39.50 and go up to $178 for a limited number of VIP tickets, which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Shatner.

