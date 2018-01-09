Willie Nelson ends concert after one song due to breathing problems

SAN DIEGO - Country music legend Willie Nelson has canceled several upcoming shows after he abruptly ended a concert in San Diego due to breathing problems.

Nelson, 84, was performing Saturday at the Harrah’s Resort SoCal when he suddenly stopped halfway through his opening song.

Witnesses told the San Diego Union-Tribune Nelson was coughing and wheezing as he left the stage.

Nelson’s publicist told the Union-Tribune the iconic singer had either “a bad cold or the flu” and was headed back home to Texas to recover.

His next four shows have been canceled, the newspaper reported.

Nelson is scheduled to perform at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels on April 20-21.

