Willie Nelson releasing tribute album to Frank Sinatra

SAN ANTONIO - Willie Nelson is releasing a new album in September, this time in tribute to the late Frank Sinatra.

Nelson has performed with Sinatra in the past and the two music greats also recorded a public service announcement about the Space Foundation.

The album, titled “My Way,” will be available Sept. 14 and will include 11 tracks, according to The Tennessean.

Songs on the album will include some Sinatra favorites like “Fly Me to The Moon,” “It Was a Very Good Year” and a duet with Norah Jones, The Tennessean reported.

Nelson’s next scheduled Texas show is Nov. 25 in Sugar Land at the Smart Financial Centre.

Can't wait until September? Listen to an old Nelson classic below:

