Willie Nelson to perform in New Braunfels on 4/20

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - There will be blue skies Friday night as Willie Nelson returns to the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels.

The music legend will perform not only on 4/20, but also on Saturday night.

Nelson is notoriously known for being an avid marijuana smoker, and has also open recreational marijuana businesses in Colorado.

Nelson will be joined on stage this weekend by Texas music legend Robert Earl Keen.

Tickets for both shows are still available. The event start time both nights is at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.