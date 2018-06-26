World-renowned, unauthorized Harry Potter experience coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - "Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience" is coming back to San Antonio in October.

"Potted Potter" a parody that condenses all seven Harry Potter books, including a game of Quidditch, into a 70-minute comedy show.

Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, "Potted Potter" is perfect for ages 6 to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed), according to the "Potted Potter" website

Performances will be at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre starting Oct. 23 through the Oct. 28.

"Potted Potter" has sold out theaters in Canada, London, Edinburgh, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and the United States, including: San Francisco, New York, Chicago (a few times), San Antonio, Dallas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Washington D.C., according to the Rivard Report.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

