Wrestling icon Jake 'The Snake' Roberts to stop in SA for 'Dirty Details Tour'

SAN ANTONIO - Professional wrestling hall-of-famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is scheduled to make a stop in the Alamo City during his “Dirty Details Tour.”

Roberts will be at The Mix on Saturday, Jan. 12, for what’s being described as a night of comedy and stories from the road with the wrestling icon.

Roberts will be available for photos and autographs with fans.

The former WWE star is a Texas native and battled drug and alcohol addiction. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

Information on ticket prices can be found here.

