Yo-Yo Ma to visit San Antonio ahead of performances along U.S.-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas - Yo-Yo Ma will visit San Antonio on Friday, ahead of visiting Laredo and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, for a Day of Action on the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday.

Officials said the cellist will perform all six of J.S. Bach's cello suites Friday at Laurie Auditorium at Trinity University in San Antonio. Texas A&M International University will host an official simulcast viewing of Ma's live performance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the TAMIU Center for the Fine and Performing Arts Recital Hall at 5201 University Blvd.

The simulcast is free of charge and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Laredo city officials said Yo-Yo Ma will have twin performances in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo. Both of the events will be free and open to the public.

Officials said Yo-Yo Ma will perform selections from Bach's suites and give remarks at John Peter and Consuelo "Chelo" Montalvo Tres Laredos Park at 1300 Pedregal St. at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Yo-Yo Ma will perform a short selection from Bach's cello suites in front of officials and the public at Plaza Juarez in Nuevo Laredo at 11 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

