You can turn your pet into a stuffed animal, purse, slippers or even a golf club cover

How much do you love your pet? Would you clone him if you could? One company is giving you the chance.

Okay, it's not REALLY a clone of your pet, but Cuddle Clones will let you create some custom look-alike products, including slippers, a golf club cover or even a purse.

These custom products come at a custom price. The slippers will cost you $199, as will the purse. You'll have to pay $249 for a custom stuffed replica of your pet.

It seems that many pet lovers are willing to pay the price. We found lots of customers sporting their look-alike loot on Instagram.

