You can turn your pet into a stuffed animal, purse, slippers or even a golf club cover

Company offers look-alike products of your pet

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

How much do you love your pet? Would you clone him if you could? One company is giving you the chance.

Okay, it's not REALLY a clone of your pet, but Cuddle Clones will let you create some custom look-alike products, including slippers, a golf club cover or even a purse.

These custom products come at a custom price. The slippers will cost you $199, as will the purse. You'll have to pay $249 for a custom stuffed replica of your pet.

