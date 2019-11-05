Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - Did you know you can watch Selena's last-ever concert on Amazon?

The concert was filmed on Feb. 26, 1995 at the Houston Astrodome.

Selena Quintanilla's life was tragically cut short in 1995 when she was shot by Yolanda Saldivar.

Saldivar was the president of the Selena fan club and is currently serving a life sentence for murder at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

Selena is buried at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi.

Video of the concert can be found here. Click here for audio-only.

You can also watch the concert for free on Amazon if you sign up for a free trial of Qello.

If you're not bothered by ads, the concert is also available on YouTube.

