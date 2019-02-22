You'll have to wait to try the Selena doughnut - Gourdough's opening delayed

SAN ANTONIO - If you were hoping this weekend to try an iced doughnut topped with chocolate bon bons and white chocolate sauce, or a doughnut burger or even a doughnut topped with chicken and gravy, you'll have to postpone those cravings a week.

Gourdough's Public House was slated to open its first San Antonio location along the River Walk on Saturday. Company officials for the nationally-acclaimed burger and doughnut joint out of Austin say they're having to delay the opening a week due to unforeseen delays in construction.

That means, you won't be able to try to Selena-inspired Bidi Bidi Bon Bon until March 2.

On that date, from noon to 4 p.m. visitors can get a free dessert doughnut with their purchase. In addition, Gourdough's will be giving away a free Gourdough's Halo and a free membership to the card club. The freebies end at 4 p.m., but the grand opening party continues until midnight.

Gourdough's Public House San Antonio is located at 215 Losoya Street. After the grand opening, the restaurant's hours will be Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.