Your Questions Answered: 'What flavor is Big Red and why do they not offer it in every state?'

SAN ANTONIO - Big Red is a South Texas tradition for so many families. Whether it be on Sundays with a barbacoa taco or just something to quench your thirst on a hot summer day.

Recently a viewer named Theresa asked the question, "What flavor is Big Red and why do they not offer it in other states?"

Here are six facts about Big Red that will answer that question.

1. Big Red was created in 1937 in Waco by two men named Grover C. Thomsen and R.H. Roark.

2. It was first called Sun Tang Big Red Cream Soda, and it would later change to Big Red in 1969 after the president of the San Antonio bottling plant overheard a golf caddie call it simply "Big Red."

3. Some mistake the flavor for being bubble gum or maybe hints of cinnamon, but Big Red is actually made of citrus oils blended with the vanilla of a traditional cream soda.

4. For the longest time, Big Red was only sold in Texas, but now can be found in southern Indiana and in Kentucky.

5. It is now distributed by Dr. Pepper and the Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco features a Big Red exhibit.

6. There are now several different flavors of Big Red, including Big Blue, Big Red Zero Sugar, Big Peach and Big Pineapple.

