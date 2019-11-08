Friday Freebies: Veteran’s Day edition 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Veteran’s Day, and there are a lot of freebies and offers for veterans and active military members.

All weekend long, Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio is offering free admission with a valid military ID. Accompanying friends and family can get in for a discounted $15.

At least one child, 17 and under, has to go with the grownups.

Santikos is taking its Military Monday to another level.

This Monday, there is free admission with valid ID at Santikos theaters for veterans and active military members.

Applebee’s is serving up a free meal to members of the military, past and present. Just take your Military ID to the restaurant, and you’ll be treated to a free entrée from a special menu that includes an Applebee’s Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Crunch Shrimp and more options.

Veterans and everyone else can get into our national parks for free on Monday.

There are only a handful of days each year when the admission fee is waived, and Monday is one of those days. It’s also the last fee-free day for 2019.

