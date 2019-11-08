Newly renovated movie theater features luxurious recliners in all auditoriums

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO -- Originally known as a beloved dollar movie theater where families enjoyed popcorn for over 20 years, Cinemark San Antonio 16 has undergone a major face-lift.

Cinemark San Antonio 16 is one of the first theaters within its company to be converted from a $1 house theater to a "first-run" theater.

This means the cinema will be showing the newest blockbusters as soon as they come out versus having to wait.

The cinema has renovated the concessions area and added a game room to make the atmosphere fresh and new for San Antonioans.

Guests can enjoy reclining loungers in all the auditoriums as they are electric-powered and heat-controlled.

Everyone loves a discount -- Cinemark San Antonio 16 will offer tickets for only $4.75 on Tuesdays.

For more information, visit cinemark.com or call 903-490-4412.