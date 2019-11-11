Photos: See who was at the 2019 San Antonio Book Festival
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Book Festival is an annual free event for the community.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Book Festival is an annual free event for the community.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on KSAT.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/7/19 at 2 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact contactus@ksat.com.