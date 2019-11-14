H-E-B Backyard Kitchen: Apple Cinnamon Cloud Cake
Check out more delicious recipes at heb.com
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
Get the full recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here!
Check out these H-E-B recipes: Cinnamon Roll Schmear, Pumpkin Ice Cream, Candy Corn Cupcakes.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.