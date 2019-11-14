Witte Museum, San Antonio Public Library launch ‘Mythic Creatures’ Reading Program

The Witte Museum and the San Antonio Public Library have teamed up to launch “Mythic Creatures, Magical Books”, a program designed to get students read in celebration of the Witte’s latest exhibition.

The new program will try to get students to read ten books or attend ten programs at the San Antonio Public Library. Students would then receive free admission to the Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids exhibit, a press release said.

The program is open to students Pre-K to Grade 12.

Sarah Spivey explores the Witte museum's newest exhibit

“Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids is about exploring the true stories of how these legendary creatures came to be,” said Marise McDermott, President and CEO of the Witte Museum. “We are thrilled to partner with the San Antonio Public Library to promote lifelong learning and to continue to shape the future of Texas.”

The Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids exhibition is available for public viewing until January 12, 2020.

Reading logs for the Mythic Creatures, Magical Books program are available at all San Antonio Public Library locations and the Witte Museum throughout run of the exhibit.

Families can learn more about the Mythic Creatures, Magical Books reading program by clicking here.