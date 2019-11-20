63ºF

Breakdown Booth: Jessie Degollado remembers Texas A&M bonfire collapse 20 years later

Jessie Degollado, Reporter

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Lexi Salazar, Producer

Tags: Texas A&M

This week, KSAT remembered the anniversary of a tragic accident.

KSAT’s Jessie Degollado reported on the 20th anniversary of the Texas A&M bonfire collapse this week. But she was also at the scene when it happened two decades ago.

On Tuesday night, she stepped into the breakdown booth to talk about what she remembers about that day and what she learned covering the anniversary this year.

About the Authors:

Jessie Degollado

Jessie Degollado has been with KSAT since 1984. She is a general assignments reporter who covers a wide variety of stories. Raised in Laredo and as an anchor/reporter at KRGV in the Rio Grande Valley, Jessie is especially familiar with border and immigration issues. In 2007, Jessie also was inducted into the San Antonio Women's Hall of Fame.

Valerie Gomez

