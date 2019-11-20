Breakdown Booth: Jessie Degollado remembers Texas A&M bonfire collapse 20 years later
This week, KSAT remembered the anniversary of a tragic accident.
KSAT’s Jessie Degollado reported on the 20th anniversary of the Texas A&M bonfire collapse this week. But she was also at the scene when it happened two decades ago.
On Tuesday night, she stepped into the breakdown booth to talk about what she remembers about that day and what she learned covering the anniversary this year.
