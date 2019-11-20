‘New Week, New You’: Running group for young girls instills strength, passion for fitness

SAN ANTONIO – Helping young girls find inner strength, as well as establishing an appreciation for fitness and health, are just a few of the goals for Girls on the Run Bexar County.

The program has grown over the last eight years, and for one new coach, it has come full circle.

Coach Cristina Pablos used to be a participant with Girls on the Run when she was in elementary school, and, now, as an adult, she’s working to inspire young students to be their best.