64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

64ºF

Features

‘New Week, New You’: Running group for young girls instills strength, passion for fitness

Stephanie Serna, Reporter

Tags: local, new week new you

SAN ANTONIO – Helping young girls find inner strength, as well as establishing an appreciation for fitness and health, are just a few of the goals for Girls on the Run Bexar County.

The program has grown over the last eight years, and for one new coach, it has come full circle.

Coach Cristina Pablos used to be a participant with Girls on the Run when she was in elementary school, and, now, as an adult, she’s working to inspire young students to be their best.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Stephanie Serna

Stephanie Serna joined the KSAT 12 News team in November 2009 as a general assignments reporter.

email