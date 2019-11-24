UIW’s Light the Way holiday festival kicks off
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Incarnate Word’s campus is ready for the Christmas season.
Saturday marked the first day of the annual Light the Way holiday festival.
Members of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word organize the annual event that remains open throughout the holiday season.
Parking is available on campus for free and at the AT&T Center parking lot across Hildebrand for $10.
