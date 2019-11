Published: Nov. 25 2019, 8:22 am Updated: Nov. 25 2019, 8:59 am

SAN ANTONIO – You can win two tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra and enter to win a Trans-Siberian Orchestra Light-O-Rama kit!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be in San Antonio Monday, December 23 at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Light-O-Rama example is shown below.