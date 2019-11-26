The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is here, and Christmas is officially a month away!

To get a head start on your Christmas shopping, we provided a list of items that would be great stocking stuffers for everyone on your shopping list.

1. Jewelry

Customized and handmade jewelry is always the frosting on the cake for those fashionistas in your life.

2. Notebooks

Personalized notebooks are a great way to show someone you know who needs to get more organized or just needs a place to record their ideas.

3. Candles

Try to find an artesian that makes candles with personalized engravings on the candle holder.

4. Mugs

With cooler weather on the way, coffee mugs are a perfect stocking stuffer.

5. Wall decor

The next time you have a free weekend, try to visit a local marketplace with crafts from local vendors. You’ll be sure to find some intricate artwork for everyone on your Christmas list.

Need to find some holiday gifts? The Peddler Show returns to the Texas Hill Country in Fredericksburg Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 for a holiday weekend shopping experience.

Talented designers, artisans, creators and craftsmen come from all over the country will offer customized and personalized gifts onsite.

For more information, visit peddlershow.com.