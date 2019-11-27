SAN ANTONIO – All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.

In San Antonio and across the U.S., too many boys and girls go without a bed - or even a pillow - to sleep on. These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets, and even floors. This can affect their happiness and health.

There are over 1,600 kids in the San Antonio area that are in need of a bed.

The nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace is dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need.

Are you interested in volunteering at Sleep in Heavenly Peace? Click here to learn about volunteer opportunities.

To request a free twin bed for your kids, click here.

For more information, visit shpbeds.org or call 844-432-BEDS (2337).

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.