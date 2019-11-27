SAN ANTONIO – Whether you go shopping online or head to the stores this Black Friday, there are a lot of deals available.

According to earlyblackfriday.com, the best deals can be found at Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

This year shoppers can also expect to save a tad more.

“The average discount last year was about 34% off on items, this year its 35% off,” Jon Vincent from earlyblackfriday.com said.

As for the best thing to shop for?

“The best deal I’ve seen so far is the Element 65 inch 4k HDTV, that’s only going to be $279," Vincent said

To navigate your shopping experience a little better we have a few tips to help you out.

It’s not always best to shop early. Most early Black Friday ads feature so-so discounts, the bigger deals will be found on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Look at the size of the discount. If the sale is less than 30% off, you are actually better off skipping the deal on Black Friday and waiting on later holiday sales.

Follow your favorite brands on social media. Often additional discounts and promotions will be posted.

Don’t try to price match. Most stores suspend all price matching policies on Black Friday, which includes Target, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Do your research and have a game plan.

This year again online shopping is expected to increase. Check out what retailers are offering online-only, some deals will not be available in stores.

Black Friday may have lost its luster the past several years, but you will still see amazing deals this week and the weeks leading to Christmas.