What are most popular baby names of 2019?

There still is close to a full month left in 2019, but parents who had babies this year have already spoken as to what names they liked most.

Below are the 50 most popular baby names for both girls and boys in 2019, according to BabyCenter, which pulled data from 600,000 parents who shared the names of their babies born this year.

Did your name make the list? Check it out below and for a list of the top 100 names, click here.