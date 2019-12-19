KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies.

The Role: KSAT12 NEWS, San Antonio, is looking for a Digital Producer Trainee to join our growing KSAT.com digital team in 2020. We are looking for someone who wants to be a digital journalist in a fast-paced, innovative environment. The perfect applicant is a soon-to-be or recent graduate who eats, drinks and breathes digital news and information, and can bring their unique perspective to the newsroom. The position is paid and trainees are expected to work 40 hours per week. The trainee will work a shift on Saturday and Sunday morning while the remaining shifts are flexible based on the individual’s schedule.

This digital producer-in-training will work directly with the digital executive producer and web team to develop reporting and technical skills, editorial judgement and best practices, and to learn all aspects of putting together a KSAT QUALITY website. This includes writing and reporting breaking news stories, promoting content on social media, using analytics to inform content decisions and shooting and editing video.

Responsibilities:

· Create and publish dynamic content — articles, images, videos, livestreams, slideshows, and other media — to KSAT.com in a fast-paced digital-always environment;

· Write with speed, accuracy, and creativity, using sound news judgment while paying close attention to spelling, grammar, and punctuation;

· Stay on top of current events, including local, state, national and world events. Familiarity and interest in politics is a plus for 2020;

· Work flexible hours that may include nights, overnight hours, mornings, weekends or holidays;

· Ability to work independently and under tight deadlines, and communicate effectively with news managers, producers, reporters, editors, photographers, and social media staff;

· Use online metric tools to help determine the value of trending stories and make decisions on content-population based on analytics and key performance indicators;

· Search and populate stories from wire services that have high trending news value and are interesting to our online audience;

· Effectively handle multiple tasks and frequent interruptions;

· Understand and use internet research tools and social media resources to create content for our online platform, social media channels, and broadcast channel;

· Be a team player, who’s aggressive, ready to ask questions, accepts constructive feedback and learns from mistakes;

Qualifications:

· College degree in journalism or communications is preferred;

· Computer literacy is a must; familiarity with newsroom computer systems a plus;

· Have an established portfolio of newscast writing, from past internships or college television stations;

· An understanding of the importance of social media in crowd-sourcing, story development and story follow-through

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, send resume, writing samples and any newscast links to:

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

KSAT12 News

koparker@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.