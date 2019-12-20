Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4634 N. Loop 1604 W



First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4634 N. Loop 1604 W. It's listed for $710/month for its 780 square feet.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony. This property is dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9165 Culebra Road

Here's a 709-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 9165 Culebra Road that's going for $714/month.

The apartment offers a ceiling fan and a balcony. The property is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8416 Floyd Curl Drive

Next, check out this 760-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 8416 Floyd Curl Drive. It's also listed for $714/month.

Expect to see a balcony in the unit. The property is dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1455 Cable Ranch Road

Located at 1455 Cable Ranch Road, here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $715/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher. The building features secured entry, a gym and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

