Video: The San Antonio feel-good stories of 2019

SAN ANTONIO – In 2019, some stories made us laugh or cry, and they also gave us an insight as to who makes up our local community. Here are a few that warmed our hearts this year.

A San Antonio teen became a viral sensation by sharing a simple “Good morning, y’all” every morning with his classmates. Regan High School student Nicolas Cuadra’s infectious smile and daily greetings caught the attention of the world after a friend uploaded the video online. The video, now seen by millions across the globe, even scored some love from actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt and reality star Rob Kardashian on Twitter.

Click here to read the story: SA teen becomes viral sensation with simple greeting: ‘Good morning, y’all'

And who could forget the warm homecoming Boerne students gave to a local police officer who had been recovering at a hospital after a suspected drunk driver hit her. Officer Michele van Stavern also worked as a school resource officer. Students lined the streets with lots of posters and cheers with well-wishes for the injured officer, who was headed home to continue her recovery.

Click here to read the story: Students line streets to welcome home injured Boerne police officer

At Southside ISD, a school principal learned you don’t have to be related by blood to love with your whole heart after meeting her now-adopted son. Brenda Gonzales adopted her first son after she met him while working at Pearce Elementary. And the story doesn’t end there. Gonzales’ vice principal’s adoption story was the inspiration behind her son Breyden’s adoption. Vice-principal Tanya Mares fell in love with her son, Rocky, while working closely with him to help him get a better education. Once she adopted him, the sky was the limit for Rocky’s future.

Click here to read the story: Local principal and vice principal adopt students out of love and hope for future

Cancer was the last thing on anyone’s mind when a San Antonio man diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease got a once-in-a-lifetime gift at a Spurs game.

Nia Bender lost her son to cancer and wanted to do something special for Dan Morales, who previously had a large malignant tumor in his stomach. Bender flew from Denver to San Antonio, bought Morales and his wife tickets to a game and called in a favor from the Spurs Organization. They got the full VIP experience with autographs, hugs from the Coyote and some keepsakes to remember the special night.

Click here to read the story: Woman helps create memorable outing for Spurs fan diagnosed with cancer