KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies.

The Position: News Editor to join our news operations team.

We are looking for a News Editor to join our newsroom. The right candidate will be a strong video editor with solid non-linear editing skills, able to work under tight deadlines and changing priorities.

The News Editor will edit raw video from a variety of sources, collaborating with newscast producers and reporters to get stories ready for air. They will also record incoming feeds from satellite providers as well as KSAT field crews and will pull in from other file-based sources, including the internet. Additionally, the Editor will have digital creation, editing and publishing duties for our digital properties.

Additionally, the News Editor will assist in maintaining EditShare file storage, and troubleshooting software and operating problems affecting our editing system.

Responsibilities:

· Edit raw video from the field, from network feeds or file-based sources for use in daily newscasts;

· Work closely with reporters and producers to marry video with words, to make good use of natural sound and to utilize contemporary production techniques;

· Maintain awareness of new forms of communications, with an eye toward implementing them on KSAT Newscasts, KSAT.com and other digital media platforms;

· Work flexible hours including nights, mornings, weekends, holidays.

Qualifications:

· Educational background in Communications/Journalism/Radio-Television-Film preferred;

· Non-linear editing experience in daily TV News;

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, meeting changing deadlines and priorities in accordance with the day-to-day news and workflow;

· Work efficiently;

· Good motor coordination, manual dexterity and ability to move around the building;

· The ability to perceive or recognize similarities and/or differences in color, shapes or other values of the same color is required;

· Ability to read, write and speak English.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, send resume to:

Mario Orellana

Assistant News Director

Morellana@ksat.com (Subject: Job Posting - News Editor)

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

No phone calls, please.

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.