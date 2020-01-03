Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio with a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7110 Faith Way (Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road)

Here's a 1,403-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 7110 Faith Way that's going for $1,625/month.

The unit features carpeted floors. The building features outdoor space and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

340 Treeline Park

Next, check out this 1,333-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 340 Treeline Park. It's listed for $1,625/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. The unit also has a dishwasher and a fireplace. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7733 Louis Pasteur Drive

Listed at $1,629/month, this 455-square-foot studio apartment is located at 7733 Louis Pasteur Drive.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

6155 Eckert Road (Eckhert Crossing)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 6155 Eckert Road. It's listed for $1,632/month for its 1,315 square feet.

The building features garage parking, a gym, a swimming pool and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $400 per pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

