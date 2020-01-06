Explore the freshest new businesses to open in San Antonio

Looking to hit up the newest businesses to open in San Antonio? From a Mexican spot to an arcade, read on for the newest spots to debut recently.

Esme's

Esme's is a Mexican spot, that recently opened at 1602 Callaghan Road in Culebra Park.

"Enjoy good food and quality service at Esme's Cocina Mexicana Restaurant in San Antonio. Whether you are dining with your family or friends, you are sure to love the Mexican dishes we serve," reads the business's Facebook page.

On the large lunch menu, look for Mexican favorites like nachos, tacos, burritos and fajitas, along with seafood platters and soup. Breakfast options include chilaquiles verdes, pancakes and huevos rancheros with barbacoa. (Check out the entire menu here.)

Five Below

On the hunt for a new discount store? Five Below has opened its latest outpost, located in Terrell Heights at 1247 Austin Highway.

Five Below has 900 stores throughout the United States. From toys to school supplies to beauty items, nearly everything in the store is $5 or less.

Infinite Worlds VR

Infinite Worlds VR is a new arcade, venues and event space and virtual reality center that's located at 7271 Wurzbach Road, Suite 127.

Per the business' Facebook page, "San Antonio's newest virtual reality arcade awaits you to experience gaming at a whole new level! Ultimate entertainment with full 3D and sensory immersion suitable for all ages. Demo-play or book your next party with us today!"

Once players choose from the library of games, they put on headsets to immerse themselves in the virtual reality world. The spot offers individual and team play, with the option to virtually play with people from around the world. There is also an area for birthday parties and food.

