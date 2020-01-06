Now Hiring. Want to get paid to drive the Weinermobile?

New decade, new job?

If you dreamed of driving the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile as a kid, that could become a reality for you in 2020.

Oscar Meyer is searching for its next set of Weinermobile drivers to hold a one-year position with the company, beginning June 2020.

The Weinermobile became an iconic symbol for Oscar Meyer after debuting in 1936.

"Hotdoggers,” drivers of one of six Wienermobiles, will travel coast to coast representing the company by doing media interviews, charity events and more along the way.

“We’re eager to see who will cut the mustard in 2020 and travel the country on behalf of the Oscar Mayer brand,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director of Oscar Mayer. “With 33 years under our belt, the Hotdogger job continues to be a highly coveted position. If you’re ready to celebrate our love of meats, drive miles of smiles nationwide and provide fans with an unforgettable Wienermobile experience, send us your resume!”

Oscar Meyer wants individuals with a BA or BS preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising and/or marketing, but anyone can apply.

If you think you fit the bun, apply by Jan. 31. Click here to apply.

This story is courtesy ClickOrlando.com.