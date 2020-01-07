Check out the 4 top spots in San Antonio's Oak Park neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Oak Park has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a specialty coffee trailer to a hair studio.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Oak Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Theory Coffee Company

Photo: Michelle M./Yelp

Topping the list is food truck Theory Coffee Company, which is known for coffee, tea and more. Located at 2347 Nacogdoches Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp.

This family-owned mobile coffee trailer serves up locally roasted specialty coffee drinks and select baked goods from local bakeries.

2. The Barn Door

Photo: Alex S./Yelp

Next up is steakhouse The Barn Door, which offers seafood, steaks and more, situated at 8400 N. New Braunfels Ave. With four stars out of 366 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Noteworthy dishes to try here include the bone-in ribeye steak, chicken fried chicken, crab cakes, macaroni and cheese, Blue Ribbon filet, twice-baked potato and bacon-wrapped chicken poppers.

3. Naco Mexican Eatery

Photo: Alexia H./Yelp

Food truck Naco Mexican Eatery is another primo choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2347 Nacogdoches Road, five stars out of 24 reviews.

First established in 2018, Naco Mexican Eatery specializes in authentic Mexican cuisine made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Signature items to look for include tortas, chilaquiles and breakfast tacos with homemade tortillas.

4. D'Anthony SalonSpa

Photo: Miranda G./Yelp

Last but not least is D'Anthony SalonSpa, a hair parlor and day spa, with 4.5 stars out of 35 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1008 N.E. Loop 410 to give it a go for yourself.

Services provided at D'Anthony SalonSpa range from standard hair cuts, texture enhancements, coloring treatments, bridal styling, waxing and eyelash extensions to facials, eyebrow threading, manicures, pedicures and body massages.

