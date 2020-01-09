KSAT Kids: Welcome to 2020! Origins of Japanese Tea Garden, visit Camp Invention

Hello, parents, teachers and students!

Welcome to 2020! I hope you all enjoyed your time off during the holidays.

We’re excited about what KSAT Kids has in store for 2020. With both the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and Fiesta coming up, it’s an exciting time here in SA.

I must say, it’s been an honor to recognize some of the students who did amazing and selfless work during the Christmas season. This year, KSAT covered a local 9-year-old who took on the guise of ‘Elf Emily’ to bring giving to the less fortunate, an Edgewood ISD 3rd grader who led a sock drive for a local non-profit, and high school students who treated elementary students to a shopping trip. Other students created personalized food bags for children in need.

KSAT Kids will continue to share the latest positive stories that are going on at school. (Please let us know at bspicer@ksat.com.) On Friday’s GMSA, reporter Erica Hernandez will have a feature that airs about the San Antonio Zoo’s crane habitat. If you miss the broadcast, you can find it on KSAT Kids.

And don’t forget -- KSAT has once again teamed up with the zoo to introduce viewers to Omeo and Libby, two tree kangaroos -- via its KANGAROO CAM! It’s a 24-hour-a-day livestream of their tree kangaroo habitat. Click below to start watching and keep scrolling for all the latest KSAT Kids content.

Have a great new semester!

Here’s what can be found on KSAT Kids for Thursday, January 9:

Science

Blake’s Brainiacs: Kaiti Blake visits Camp Invention

KSAT 12′s Kaiti Blake visits a local camp that has students using their imagination to create amazing things.

A local student works at Camp Invention.

Weather 101: Undulatus Clouds

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Adam Caskey explains some unique clouds that occurred on Wednesday in his latest edition of Weather 101. To view the video, click above.

Last chance to check out ‘Making Scents of Outer Space’ and ‘Birding the DoSeum’ exhibits

The “Making Scents Of Outer Space” and “Birding The Doseum” are part of the Artist In Residence program at the Doseum. KSAT’s Alicia Barrera gives a preview of what guests can see. The exhibitions run until this Sunday, January 12.

History

Origins of Japanese Tea Garden, its evolution from cement quarry

With its array of colorful flowers, plants and Koi fish, it may be hard to believe the Japanese Tea Garden was originally just a hole in the ground. With the help of private donors, enough money was raised to create the garden in 1918. The garden, however, went into a state of disrepair in the 1960s, but received new life in 1984 when San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros and former Mayor Lila Cockrell restored the name to the Japanese Tea Garden.

Japanese Tea Garden image

Unique Texas town names: Welfare, Mico

If you travel too fast through Welfare, you might miss it. Just east of Comfort, it is a town with a small population. The town center consists mainly of a café and an event center. The town, however, was not always called Welfare. Another town with a name that is often questioned or mispronounced is Mico, which is located on the banks of Medina Lake. This time, KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne finds out how both Welfare and Mico got their unique names.

Seasonal

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo expands Mutton Bustin’ to fairgrounds

In 2020, little buckaroos will have a better chance of giddying up on a sheep at the upcoming San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The rodeo announced that Mutton Bustin', a fan favorite during the nightly rodeos inside the AT&T Center, will also be available in the fairgrounds. Bustin’ in the Barn will allow more than 1,400 little cowboys and cowgirls the chance to ride a sheep, with the best riders moving on to the “wildcard performance” under the AT&T Center lights on Feb. 21. To view the article, click above.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

KSAT KIDS AT THE CATTLE DRIVE

Student showcase

San Antonio girl writes children’s Christmas book

A local 13-year-old student is now a published author. Sophia Rico wrote the initial story when she was just 10 years old. The book, Ruby the Reindeer, first started as a class assignment and so far, the video book has gotten roughly 20,000 views. “I’ve always wanted to write a book and have one published,” Rico said. “So, I thought it would just be the perfect opportunity.” Read how she became an author by clicking on the link.

San Antonio girl writes children’s Christmas book

Do you know a classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate a student, teacher or school by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.