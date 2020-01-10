Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14811 Huebner Road (Oak Meadow)

Listed at $1,188/month, this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 14811 Huebner Road.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

18777 Stone Oak Parkway

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 18777 Stone Oak Parkway. It's listed for $1,207/month for its 1,052 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a gym and secured entry. The apartment also has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5511 Pecan Springs Road

Here's a 1,049-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5511 Pecan Springs Road that's going for $1,210/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building has a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

Bitters Road and West Avenue

Located at Bitters Road and West Avenue, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,212/month.

In the unit, you'll see a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include a gym, a swimming pool and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

