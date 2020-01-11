Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Newell Avenue (Tobin Hill)

Listed at $1,302/month, this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located on Newell Avenue.

The apartment has a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

20659 Stone Oak Parkway

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 20659 Stone Oak Parkway. It's listed for $1,304/month for its 1,095 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, a gym and garage parking. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

10014 Broadway St.

Located at 10014 Broadway St., here's a 1,344-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,345/month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.