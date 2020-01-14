Healthy habits to help prevent catching the flu

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you a flu fighter, or know someone who is?

According to the Center for Disease Control, the single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year.

Benefits of the flu vaccine

It can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

The vaccine can significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from influenza.

There are some steps you can take to protect yourself and others from the flu:

Avoid close contact

Stay home when you are sick

Clean your hands

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

San Antonio Metro Health encourages the community to get the flu vaccine.

The mission of the Metro Health Immunization Program is to prevent and control the transmission of vaccine-preventable diseases in persons of all ages, with emphasis on individuals at the highest risk for under-immunization.

Share your own flu fighter photos and tag @SAMetroHealth. SA Metro Health wants to see how you are protecting your loved ones & yourself.

Be sure to include the hashtag #ImmunizeSA #FightFlu

There will be free flu vaccines available at Metro Health’s immunizations clinics, while supplies last.

To receive a free flu vaccine, visit the Metro Health immunization clinics located at 210 N. Mel Waiters Way or 1226 NW 18th Street.

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/Immunizations.