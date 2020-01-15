71ºF

On this Day in Sports History

1948: Legendary baseball player Babe Ruth, who helped the New York Yankees to four World Series titles during his career and was among the five first inductees into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936, dies from cancer in New York City at the age of 53. Ruth held the records for most home runs in a season, hitting 60 in 1927, until he was surpassed by fellow Yankee Roger Maris in 1961, and the career record of 714 home runs until he was surpassed by Hank Aaron in 1974.
Did you know? On this day in 1934 New York Yankees slugger Babe Ruth, nearing end of illustrious career, signs a 1-year contract worth $35,000, representing a pay cut of $17,000 for “The Babe”.

Ruth played 22 seasons, and was the highest paid player in the game for 13 consecutive years. He ended his career with a .342 batting average and 714 home runs.

