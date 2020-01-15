On this Day in Sports History

Did you know? On this day in 1934 New York Yankees slugger Babe Ruth, nearing end of illustrious career, signs a 1-year contract worth $35,000, representing a pay cut of $17,000 for “The Babe”.

Ruth played 22 seasons, and was the highest paid player in the game for 13 consecutive years. He ended his career with a .342 batting average and 714 home runs.

