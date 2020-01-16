Comfort food, cocktails and more: What's trending on San Antonio's food scene?

Wondering where San Antonio's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which local businesses have been getting a notable increase in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at San Antonio businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.

Comfort Café

Photo: heidi l./Yelp

Open since May, this "donation-based 501(c)3 non-profit café, which offers comfort food for breakfast, brunch and lunch, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp.

Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw a median 1.7% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Comfort Café saw a 17.6% increase, maintaining a terrific five-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Comfort Cafe's review count increased by more than 200%.

It's not the only trending outlier in the breakfast and brunch category: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has seen a 9.9% increase in reviews, and Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia and Bakery Lorraine have seen 9.5% and 1.1% increases, respectively.

Located at 5616 Bandera Road, Comfort Café serves classic breakfasts like waffles, omelettes and French toast, as well as pasta, sandwiches and specialty salads for lunch.

Comfort Café is open from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Thursday.)

The Cherrity Bar

Photo: ruben c./Yelp

Historic Gardens's The Cherrity Bar is also making waves. Open since 2018 at 302 Montana St., the well-established community service/non-profit spot and bar has seen a 13.8% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.7% for all businesses tagged "Bars" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, The Cherrity Bar's review count increased by more than 280%.

There's more than one hot spot trending in San Antonio's bar category: Viva Villa has seen a 0.8% increase in reviews.

The Cherrity Bar creates cocktails to pair with the monthly featured charities and, over the past month, it's maintained a sound 4.5-star rating among Yelpers. You can check out the charities The Cherrity Bar is currently supporting here.

The Cherrity Bar is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)

Kona Grill

Photo: yi seul k./Yelp

Kona Grill, a member of the popular chain, is the city's buzziest New American spot by the numbers.

The well-established New American spot and sushi bar, which opened at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suites 7-7300, at he Shops at La Cantera in 2008, saw a 1.3% increase in new reviews over the last month — matching that of all businesses for the Yelp business category "American (New)."

It's not the only trending outlier in the New American category: Clementine San Antonio has seen a 1.7% increase in reviews.

Aside from sushi and poke bowls, the Kona Grill menu also features flaltbreads, sliders, sandwiches, pork ribs and jambalaya.

Kona Grill is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.