Mother of 2 battling cancer receives the gift of her life

A young mother of a 6-year-old and 8-year-old, who is undergoing treatment for stage four colon cancer, received one of the most special gifts to start off 2020.

Imad Khalil, the owner of Mission Mitsubishi in San Antonio, gave Brittnay Gates a new Eclipse Cross and a $1,000 check to ensure she can get to her doctor appointments safely in Houston.

Shown on the left: Imad Khalil, owner of Mission Mitsubishi, Shown on the right: Brittany Gates, winner of the car giveaway

“Her story touched me and I just had to do something for her,” said Khalil.

This is the second year that Imad has given a car to a deserving individual for the holiday season.

“This means so much,” said Gates. “There are no words to describe how I feel right now.”