Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got up to $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

16333 Vance Jackson Road

Listed at $1,702/month, this 1,173-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 16333 Vance Jackson Road.

The unit, which comes furnished, offers a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

16505 La Cantera Parkway

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 16505 La Cantera Parkway. It's listed for $1,809/month for its 1,362 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The apartment comes furnished and offers a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

8407 Loska Green

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence at 8407 Loska Green that's going for $1,725/month.

The residence has a walk-in closet and an eat-in kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Check out this 1,104-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace. It's listed for $1,70/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool. The listing also promises hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

