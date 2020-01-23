Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5602 Presidio Parkway

First, listed at $1,944/month, this 1,516-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5602 Presidio Parkway.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

9830 Camino Villa

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 9830 Camino Villa. It's listed for $1,950/month for its 953 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site laundry. The apartment also includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $350 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

10502 Burr Oak Drive

And here's a 2,150-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 10502 Burr Oak Drive that's also going for $1,950/month.

In the residence, the listing promises stainless steel appliances. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, secured entry and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

203 Furnish Ave.

Then, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 203 Furnish Ave. It's listed for $1,950/month.

The apartment has a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, central heating and air conditioning and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

633 S. St. Mary's St. (Downtown)

Last but not least, there's this studio apartment situated at 633 S. St. Mary's St. It's listed for $1,955/month for its 1,359 square feet.

The apartment has hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.