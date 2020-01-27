USPS offers special Valentine’s Day pictorial postmark for your loved one

VALENTINE, Texas – Want to make your Valentine's Card a little extra special this year?

The Valentine, Texas, post office is offering a special Valentine’s Day postmark to put on your loved one’s card.

The United States Postal Service also debuted the Made of Hearts Forever Stamp as part of its USPS Love series.

This year’s customized postmark design was drawn by Erick Ramirez, a student of the Valentine Independent School District.

The practice of sending cards with the Valentine pictorial postmark goes back more than 30 years, USPS said.

The postal service said requests for the pictorial postmark come from all over the U.S., as well as several countries from around the world. Due to the post office’s remote location, most requests are sent in by mail, but walk-in requests are common.

To send your special someone a card with the pictorial postmark, address the card to the person you are sending it to, add a First-Class Mail postage stamp to the envelope and put it into a large envelope with appropriate postage.

You can use the Made of Hearts Forever Stamp on the envelope that will contain the pictorial postmark, the postal service said.

Address the larger envelope to the following address:

VALENTINE’S DAY POSTMARK

POSTMASTER

311 W CALIFORNIA AVE

VALENTINE, TX 79854-9998

USPS says the envelope must be sent to the Valentine address by Feb. 7 to make sure greeting cards with the special postmark are delivered in time for Valentine’s Day.

The postal service says there is no charge to customers who request up to 50 postmarks. Five cents will be charged for each additional postmark after exceeding the first 50.