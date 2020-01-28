Rodkeys CBD + Coffee Shop makes debut, with vitamins, supplements and more

A new spot to score vitamins, supplements and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Rodkeys CBD + Coffee Shop, the new arrival is located at 9630 Huebner Road, Suite 101.

Rodkeys CBD + Coffee Shop is a plant-based health and wellness shop that offers phytocannabinoid products as well as coffee and tea drinks. In the store, expect to see items like CBD tinctures, beauty products and skin care products.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Justin J. added, “Rodkeys has a great atmosphere, great coffee and friendly staff. Definitely try it out."

And Celeste R. wrote, "CBD plus coffee!? Yes! The coffee is delicious."

Head on over to check it out: Rodkeys CBD + Coffee Shop is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.

