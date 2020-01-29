Your guide to the 4 top establishments in San Antonio's El Dorado neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that El Dorado has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Greek restaurant to an optical center.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in El Dorado, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Taquitos & Panaderia West Avenue

Photo: Ruben C./Yelp

Topping the list is Taquitos & Panaderia West Avenue, an outlet to score tacos, baked goods and more. Located at 12734 Nacogdoches Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp.

Taquitos & Panaderia West Avenue serves traditional Mexican street-style tortas, quesadillas and tacos with six different meat offerings, which include barbacoa, brisket, lengua (tongue), tripas (small intestine), al pastor and carne asada.

2. Kosta's Greek Food

Photo: Michelle H./Yelp

Next up is Greek eatery Kosta's Greek Food, situated at 12606 Nacogdoches Road. With four stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for a variety of Greek and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, ranging from salads, pastas and roast lamb to calamari, gyros, stuffed grape leaves and souvlaki.

3. All Seeing Optical

Photo: All Seeing Optical/Yelp

Eyewear shop and opticians center All Seeing Optical is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, settled at 4719 Camino Dorado Drive, Suite 1, five stars out of 11 reviews.

All Seeing Optical provides a variety of vision-related products and services, including prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses, eyewear accessories and repairs.

4. In Home Furniture, Appliances & Electronics

Photo: In Home Furniture, Appliances & Electronics/Yelp

And finally, there's In Home Furniture, Appliances & Electronics, a furniture store that sells appliances, mattresses and other home goods, with four stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12826 Nacogdoches Road to browse for yourself.

This well-loved retail establishment specializes in affordable home furnishings and appliances for virtually every room of the house, and offers financing services for customers.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.