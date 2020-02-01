Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7585 Ingram Road (Pipers Meadow)

Listed at $619/month, this 485-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7585 Ingram Road.

The unit comes with a balcony, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3270 Nacogdoches Road. It's listed for $621/month for its 570 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The apartment also has a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

Sanford Road

Here's a 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Sanford Road that's going for $628/month.

Expect to find a balcony and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building has a gym, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

211 Zilla St., #102

Finally, listed at $650/month, this 650-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 211 Zilla St., #102.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate central heating and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

