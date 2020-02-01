Choose your own livestream from the cattle drive parade, KSAT Korral

SAN ANTONIO – Click here to choose your own adventure to experience the 13th-annual Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive on KSAT.com. We have multiple livestreams along the parade route and at the KSAT Korral event starting around 9 a.m.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at I-35 and Houston St. and follow a route through downtown that ends at La Villita. The parade will also be broadcast on KSAT 12.

The Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive started in 2008 with 35 head of cattle, 60 participants and a crowd of approximately 5,000 spectators.

The parade has grown to over 100 head of longhorn cattle, 50+ sheep, 500+ horses, over 1,000 participants and approximately 40,000 spectators, according to a rodeo spokesperson.