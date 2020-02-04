San Antonio's 4 best sports bars (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the top sports bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sports bars in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Armadillos Texas Style Burgers

Photo: sean s./Yelp

Topping the list is Armadillos Texas Style Burgers. Located at 1423 McCullough Ave. in Tobin Hill, it's the highest-rated low-priced sports bar in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp.

The sports bar serves old-fashioned burgers, chicken taco salads, boneless buffalo wings and root beer floats. Beer and wine is also available. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Charlie Brown's Neighborhood Bar & Grill

Photo: charlie brow's neighborhood bar & grill/Yelp

Next up is Blossoms Park's Charlie Brown's Neighborhood Bar & Grill, situated at 11888 Starcrest Drive, Suite 101. With four stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American sports bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

"This friendly bar offers delicious food, a full bar, karaoke nights, live music and trivia competitions," states the establishment's Yelp profile. Catering services are also available. (Check out the daily specials here.)

3. Marty's Cocktails

Photo: Nadia J./Yelp

Marty's Cocktails, a sports bar and karaoke spot, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 603 Isom Road, Suite 101, to see for yourself.

Yelper Tyler J., who reviewed Marty's Cocktails on Oct. 29, wrote, "Best neighborhood bar in the area. ... Great place to have happy hour."

4. McFinnigan's Pub

PHOTO: foodwanderer a./YELP

Over in Greater Harmony Hills, check out Mc Finnigan's Pub, which has earned four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Irish pub and sports bar by heading over to 7210 Blanco Road.

Yelper Raquel L. wrote, "Great place and staff, bar was fast service! ... Love it."

The sports bar also has karaoke, billiards tables and other games.

