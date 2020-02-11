3 top options for cheap Mexican fare in San Antonio

Looking for a tasty Mexican meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt for affordable Mexican fare.

1. Taqueria Datapoint

Topping the list is Taqueria Datapoint. Located at 4063 Medical Drive, the casual eatery, which is open for breakfast (served all day), lunch and dinner, is the highest-rated affordable Mexican restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 677 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features classic Mexican fare, such as burritos, nachos, gorditas, soups, tortas and tacos.

2. Taqueria El Trompo

Next up is Wilshire's Taqueria El Trompo, situated at 3253 Harry Wurzbach Road. With 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

On the menu, look for classic casual Mexican fare, such as burritos, tortas, mini tacos and menudo. Hamburgers and hot dogs are available as well.

3. Mendez Cafe

Mendez Cafe, a Mexican spot in Quintana Community serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 52 Yelp reviews. Head over to 201 Bartholomew Ave. to see for yourself.

Yelper Christopher V., who reviewed Mendez Cafe on Nov. 29, wrote, "The greatest! ... Tortillas are excellent and so are the enchiladas."

And Juan V. noted, "Lunch was good. I ordered three tacos, carne guisada with cheese, picadillo and potato and egg and bacon. I think the potato and egg with bacon was the best."

Look for casual Mexican comfort foods, like huevos rancheros, chalupas, enchiladas, tacos and fajitas, on the menu.

