6 date night ideas to consider for Valentine’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you ready for Valentine’s Day?

If you simply can’t think of a single romantic thing to do, let alone create the ultimate Valentine’s Day experience for your date, we’ve got you covered.

Here are six great date night ideas ranging from true classics to adventurous road trips.

1. Tour a winery or brewery

Take a drive and taste some excellent drinks with your significant other. There are great wineries in Fredericksburg if you want to make a day trip to the Texas Hill Country.

2. Dinner and a movie with no interruptions

Silence your cellphones for the entire night and just enjoy your partner’s company. Make a reservation at your favorite restaurant and see a new movie that you both have been dying to see.

3. Dance the night away

Whether you want to make a dance floor at home while playing your favorite music or dance at a local club, dance like there’s no tomorrow.

4. Watch romantic comedies all night long

Sit back and relax with your date while enjoying your favorite rom-coms.

5. Cook for your date

Now is the time to get on Pinterest and look up good recipes for a romantic dinner for two.

Cooking for someone is a great way to show you care about them. You can create some delicious meals without breaking the bank. Try making some homemade chocolate-covered strawberries to end the night on a sweet note.

6. Take a romantic trip to Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel is just two hours from San Antonio in Eagle Pass, making the location a great day trip or weekend stay for Valentine’s Day.

Couples can enjoy live entertainment, dancing, a casino with more than 3,300 slots, fine dining and 249 recently upgraded spacious rooms to select from.

For more information, visit luckyeagletexas.com or call 888-255-8259.