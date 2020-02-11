Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1818 Rogers Road

Listed at $1,608/month, this 1,370-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1818 Rogers Road.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and additional storage space. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

7319 N. Loop 1604 East

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 7319 N. Loop 1604 East. It's listed for $1,610/month for its 1,250 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, on-site laundry and a gym. In the residence, you'll find a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Animals are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

20659 Stone Oak Parkway

Here's a 1,334-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 20659 Stone Oak Parkway that's going for $1,614/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, secured entry and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

17655 Henderson Pass

Listed at $1,618/month, this 1,304-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 17655 Henderson Pass.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

